Unum and Library Host Job Fair June 3
*Insurance Company Unum teams up with Public Library*
CHATTANOOGA, TN — The Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) will be hosting a
Job Fair with the Unum Group <https://www.unum.com/> on June 3, 2023, at
the Downtown Library. The event will feature a number of area businesses
who are actively seeking job candidates, as well as an free interview
clothes “store” for anyone who may need a professional outfit.
The Job Fair is the final event in a series of job readiness workshops that
Unum has hosted at various CPL locations throughout Chattanooga. Experts
from Unum offered Interviewing and Resume Building classes for free to the
public throughout May. Now, participants and anyone else from the public
can put their skills to use at the Job Fair, located on the 4th Floor of
CPL’s Downtown Library.
“We are excited to host this job fair from our 4th Floor Makerspace,” said
4th Floor Supervisor Crissy Varnell. “Every day of the week, our 4th Floor
is full of entrepreneurs and artists building careers for themselves. A job
fair fits right into how our makerspace serves the public, and I hope this
is the first of many more career-oriented events we host.”