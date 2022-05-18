United Way Of Greater Chattanooga will host the second annual Celebrate Awards to recognize local nonprofits and volunteers.
On May 19, awards will be given to the groups who have helped causes important to the community and serve as an opportunity for many to learn about getting involved in community organizations.
Categories include collaboration, innovation, volunteering, and nonprofits.
As a way of thanking these organizations, United Way will be presenting five awards to those who rose to unprecedented heights in service to their neighbors this past year.
The awards for this year are:
– The Volunteer of the Year Award
– The Shaw Innovation in Action Award
– Double Cola Nonprofit of the Year Award
– Collaboration of the Year Award
– Roper Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award