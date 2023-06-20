A Chattanooga family received an apology from the United States Navy for racist treatment toward James and John Ponder during World War two.
The men were part of the Philadelphia 15.
Larry Ponder, the son of John Ponder, his sister and a few family members recently visited the Pentagon where they were presented newly issued honorable discharges and an apology.
The rest of the Philadelphia 15 discharges were upgraded as well.
“They were hard workers, they were in church, they gave their life to the lord, they took care of their families and they did a lot of community service,” Larry Ponder said.
John and James Ponder moved to Chattanooga from Alabama before joining the Navy for opportunities at a better life.
The brothers were told they would be able to apply for any job after basic combat training and get raises, but they never got that opportunity.
Instead, while they sailed on the U.S.S Philadelphia, John Ponder son Larry said they were mistreated.
“The mismen branch was only allowed to clean and they weren't allowed to cook. They worked in a kitchen but they couldn't cook. They were the officers’ attendants and they waited tables,” Larry Ponder said.
Overtime, the brothers and 13 other men were tired of being mistreated.
So, they wrote a letter and sent it to an African American newspaper called the Pittsburgh Courier.
“When all of that got out and it transpired, they were kicked out because of what they did and what they stated in the letter. We’ll all they did was let the general public know how the Navy was treating them,” Larry Ponder said.
After John Ponder passed in 1997, Larry said he came across his father's discharge papers and started his own investigation.
He was eventually able to get someone to take the case about three years ago.
“We worked on it for a couple of years and the first time we applied it the Navy turned it down. Later, no more than two or three ago she contacted this other law firm to help us out,” Larry Ponder said.
Not long after, they received a call from the pentagon with the news about the apology and discharge changes.
Larry ponders thanks the NAACP and the Unity Group of Chattanooga for their support in helping his father and uncle get what they deserve.
John William Ponder Jr. and James Edward Ponder, along with Ernest Bosley, Arval Perry Cooper, Shannon H. Goodwin, Theodore L. Hansbrough, Byron C. Johnson, Floyd C. Owens, James Porter, George Elbert Rice, Otto Robinson, Floyd C. St. Clair, Fred Louis Tucker, Robert Turner and Jesse Willard Watford was all a part of the Philadelphia 15.