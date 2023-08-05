The worlds longest yard sale is underway, Sunday is your last chance to check it out.
Highway US 127 is lined with tons of travelers right now with all kinds of specials deals.
You never really know what you are going to find at a yard sale but sometimes you see something and you know it fits your personality.
"My mom got a... 'I solemnly swear that I'm up to no good' Harry Potter mug. Yeah of course when I got these glasses," said Alex and Destiney Clark.
Alex and Destiney say this is there first time at a yard sale this big, and are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the variety of things to buy.
We also spoke to some sellers Saturday who say they have been stocking up all year for the occasion.
"It's almost like going to a museum kind of, to see old stuff but also to see a new unique things, I don't know... Ikea meets antique road show," said Jennifer Edwards.
Jennifer Edwards says her son Amen is in college right now and is selling computer monitors to support his education.
"We are hoping to get some support that way and a great deal, pass it on to the consumers as well as him being able to focus on studies instead of working while he goes to school," said Edwards.
If you want to help out Amen or just find unique items to add to you collection, drive up to Signal Mountain before the event ends Sunday.