it's almost been 20 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine declaring war on the nation back in February. People from all over the world have shared their support for Ukraine.
We spoke with an Alabama man who volunteered his time and money to make a difference and wants to remind us this war is not over.
Stephen Rollins volunteered in Ukraine from April through May. He recounted the horrors he saw there and is asking people not to forget about the families in Ukraine that still need our help.
"What if that was you, what if that was your family, what if that was your child, your grandchild, how would you feel?" said Rollins.
Rollins was inspired to help in any way he could after seeing some of the first images from the war in Ukraine.
"The only choice that they have is to either stand up and fight or run for their lives," said Rollins.
In April, Rollins traveled to Ukraine assisting the Central Baptist Church in Lviv. He says along with financial support, he boxed up food, medical supplies, clothing and helped deliver them to families trapped in dangerous areas.
"Deliver these things to provide the emergency aid until they can get them out safely," said Rollins.
While there, Rollins became good friends with the pastor of the church, Yaroslav Nazarkevych.
Rollins invited the pastor to travel out of Ukraine with his family to Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Fort Payne Alabama where he will be telling his story.
"Of what he's seen, what he witnessing, what he and his family are living through," said Rollins.
Their hope is people listening will be encouraged to donate food or money to Ukraine families in need.
"They don't want to be forgotten about, they want know that even if it's not financial, they just want the moral support," said Rollins.
Rollins will be traveling back to Ukraine with Pastor Nazarkevych and he hopes others hearing from the pastor will be inspired to do the same.
"I can promise you, you wont be the same after meeting this wonderful gentleman, his family, and hearing exactly what he has to say and what he has to show," said Rollins.
Pastor Nazarkevych will be speaking in Fort Payne Alabama on August 14th.
If you are looking to donate money or goods, click here.