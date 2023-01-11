The state of Georgia will be receiving the largest solar investment in U.S. history bringing thousands of new jobs to the Northwest Georgia area.
Investments into creating more solar panels isn't just a big deal for Georgia, but it's huge for the United States and the entire world.
This is a big step forward in securing clean energy independence for a brighter environmental future.
"Georgia will continue to grow the industrial base in advanced energy manufacturing in a growth sector... demand for these products is growing exponentially," said U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.
Senator Ossoff wrote and passed the solar manufacturing act last year, which has resulted in the investment. Wednesday morning Hanwha Q Cells, a major manufacturer of solar cells, announced they're investing $2.5 billion to expand their Dalton plant & build a new plant northwest of Atlanta.
This is expected to create 2,500 new solar jobs for Georgians.
"That's going to mean more families in Georgie will have access to prosperity and opportunity and a stable good paying career with retirement, to be able to save money for their kids college, to be able to establish a path way to the middle class," said Senator Ossoff.
Ossoff says his plan is to bring back supply chains to the U.S. so we're not reliant on other countries. It will lower the cost of clean energy and help us combat the climate crisis.
"And it demonstrates the urgency with which we need to secure energy independence and our environmental future by growing the supply of renewable energy as well as nuclear energy in the United States to reduce our carbon emissions," said Senator Ossoff.
Ossoff says the new deal will ensure that the U.S manufactures cutting-edge solar technology.
Georgia is now set to be the world's most important hub for advanced energy innovation.
"This will help boost prosperity, energy independence in our state and across the country, and continue to establish Georgia," said Ossoff.