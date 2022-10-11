Each year the U.S. Army has a certain recruitment goal to maintain its reach around the world and this year they're working even harder to hire more heroes.
In high school, Captain Bradley Mravik and First Sergeant Blake Sistrunk never imagined a career in the Army.
"Blink of an eye, I'm 17 years in, 3 years from retirement," said First Sergeant Sistrunk.
Now they're facing a new battle; finding enough soldiers. Captain Mravik said each year the army has a goal of getting 60 to 75,000 people enlisted.
"Last year was the first year we did not make ascensions for active duty we were about 15-thousand short. It was probably our worst year in recruiting in 20 years."
Pre-COVID, recruiters would spend time visiting schools and events to find new candidates, but over the last two years that hasn't happened.
Captain Mravik said COIVD is only part of the reason for the decline in numbers.
"There's other factors as well, propensity to serve with youth is somewhat down, our population that's medically qualified is going down quite a bit as well. So, it's not just one thing it's very multi-faceted," he explained.
The U.S. Army is only a few weeks into their new fiscal year, but Capt. Mravik said they've already seen an uptick in new recruits. He said the Army is not lowering the enlistment standards, but they will help people meet the requirements.
For applicants that don't meet the height weight or academic requirement, there's a now new paid prep course that will give them 90 days to meet the standard. Capt. Mravik explained they will get a uniform and help to meet the ASVAB.
He said meeting their recruitment numbers means our armed forces are at full strength and ready for anything.
"So, we need applicants and we need to build our ascensions so we're at 100% strength so that we can present a ready force that's combat credible to meet any mission anywhere any place."
Both Capt. Mravik and First Sergeant Sistrunk explained how neither were interested in joining the military until they talked with a recruiter and learned the benefits of joining the Army. They invite people who are interested or want to learn more to sit down with a recruiter.
You can head over to their recruitment office on Lee Highway or you can fill out this form and more information on their website, here.