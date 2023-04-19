On Wednesday, four Tennessee mayors, including Chattanooga's Tim Kelly, sent a letter of recommended policy actions to state officials in effort to curb gun violence.
“According to the National Center for Health Statistics, Tennessee has the 12th highest rate of gun deaths in the country over the past four years. Tennessee ranks 9th in total deaths by firearms. Nearly 1,300 Tennesseans die each year from guns, and it is the leading cause of death among children and teenagers. Nationwide data shows a clear correlation between the strength of a state’s gun laws and the rate of gun violence,” the letter reads.
Kristi Manning, owner of Carter’s Shooting Supply, says some states with heavy restrictions still have a reputation of shootings. She questions whether the statistics represent legal owners of guns, rather than gang violence or criminal activity.
Manning says recommendations, like a background check from an unlicensed seller, would be difficult to enforce.
"It's just words,” she says. "I mean I know they had good intentions. What they're trying to do is the wrong way."
Manning says the mayors' recommendations would make it difficult for owners trying to obtain guns legally.
She says firearms can be used in good and bad situations, but she says enforcing stricter laws could create more people becoming targets of criminal behavior.
On the other side of the issue, Satedra Smith, with Moms Demand Action, doesn't believe the letter is enough.
"I think it's a start,” she says. “But you really have to get into the hearts of people."
Smith lost her son from gun violence in 2015.
After reading the mayors’ letter, she believes mental health should be considered to purchase a firearm.
Smith agrees a requirement should be in place to have secure storage of guns. She hopes gun locks can be made accessible.
"It's going to take more than four mayors," she says. “It's going to take millions of hearts to change to see where this is going."
Read the full letter from John Cooper, Mayor, Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County; Lee Harris, Mayor, Shelby County; Tim Kelly, Mayor, City of Chattanooga; and Indya Kincannon, Mayor, City of Knoxville: