UPDATE: Local 3 news spoke to a man who said he was inside the Silverdale Detention Center when two assaults between inmates happened on Tuesday.

This is after the Hamilton County District Attorney asked the US Department of Justice to investigate conditions and operations at the jail.

Ernest Harrison, worked for the Corrections Commissary in Nashville which is subcontracted by the jail and said he would help provide goods to inmates.

On Tuesday, while on the job, he said he witnessed the two assaults and claimed he was locked in a pod with inmates for about 15 minutes.

"I witnessed him lunging pulling away from two deputies and lunging towards another inmate that I could not see, but I did see the blood from that inmate come out of that inmate onto the floor.," he said.

As soon as he got out of the pod, he said he quit his job, fed up with the conditions and operations of the jail.

Local 3 news spoke with his supervisor Melissa Shilton on the phone who confirmed he was working at Silverdale that day and left. We followed up on email, but she declined to comment in writing.

"I have worked 23 years at California department of corrections as a custody member. This environment from day one I knew was a hot mess," said Harrison who made used his experience in other lockups to compare how unfavorable the conditions were in the Silverdale Detention Center.

He said the assaults and being locked in the pod were the final straw. He blamed the management there.

"One of the sergeants said hey it's not my fault, I go 'no it's all of your fault, you are all in this together," said Harrison.

The assaults at the jail marked yet another assault. On Monday DA Neal Pinkston turned over an investigation about the conditions and operations at the jail to the DOJ when he got a letter from the Chattanooga Clergy for Justice.

The letter pointed to several deaths and reports of severe neglect, abuse and excessive force at the jail.

"They have restrained inmates next to unrestrained inmates in their movement. Which is totally inappropriate. That is a setup for disaster," said Harrison. "It's dangerous for the inmate and more importantly the staff."

The sheriff's office said the injured inmates are expected to be okay. They said they won't release further details because this is an ongoing investigation.

