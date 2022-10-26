Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another.
Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63.
At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation.
Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces.
The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty.
Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products.
Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees.
Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean.
The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler.
The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
At Burrito Xpress, the inspector said there was poor handwashing techniques, and the sink did not have hot water. An employee was seen handling raw beef and then began to clean dished without washing hands.
Employees were found to not be wearing jewelry properly in the food preparation area.
The restroom was in disrepair and did not have a covered trash can.
According to the inspector dishes were not being pre-scrapped before being washed and were stored as clean with food residue on them. They were then being stacked together wet, and not properly air-drying.
Multiple wet sanitizing cloths were being stored outside of the sanitization solution.
Food was being held past its seven-day disposal date, and the restaurant had to throw away 15 pounds of food.
Raw beef was being left out to thaw for the next day on the counter. Cooked food was not being held warm enough and they did not have the correct water levels in the steam-wells.
The inspector said there was no consistent date marking procedure in the restaurant.
The owner of Burrito Xpress met with the inspector and they discussed cooling methods.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 92 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Moe’s Southwestern Grill 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Southern Star 1210 Taft Highway Suite D Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby’s #66101 7634 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Robert Emery Chocolate 809 Kentucky Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 91 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Grindhouse Coffee Company 9447 Lazy Circles Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 McDonald’s #33889 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Krystal CHNF09 3150 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 El Metate I, Inc. 1238 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Alexian Village Square 100 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Chattcuterie 804 Riverfront Parkway Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Robert Emery Chocolate 809 Kentucky Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Cloud Nine 5600 Brainerd Road Suite FC8 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Westin Chattanooga 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creative Learning Academy 2808 4th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kid’s Space Learning Center 26 Hunt Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Amigo’s East Ridge 3805 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Top Golf Chattanooga 490 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill 2225 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Altena II 8644 E Brainerd Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4201 222 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Boys & Girls Club Chattanooga (Duncan Unit) 2312 Duncan Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 KFC K365003 2501 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts 6579 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattatater (Mobile) 333 Candle Light Drive Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dubs BBQ 221 Timber Knoll Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Kabob-ster 1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pizza Hut #37599 4340 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Stone Cup Bar 208 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Soddy Daisy Nutrition Studio 9218 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Serenity Childcare 2103 Ivy Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Jimmy John’s 330 Frazier Avenue Suite 112 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Texas Roadhouse #96 7016 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Renaissance Commons 402 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hello Monty 306 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 El Embargo 301 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hello Monty 306 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Golf and Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Golf and Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Francis Cottage 1349 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dwell Hotel 120 E 10th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Flying Squirrel Bar 55 Johnson Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Couch’s Bar-B-Que 8307 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Goodfellas Pizzeria 1208 King Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Komatsu 409 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 74 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Battle Academy 1601 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Syrup & Eggs 107 Custom Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Matilda Midnight 120 E 10th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 2124 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #40571 3009 Silverdale Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Firehouse Subs 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 700 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Mean Mug Coffeehouse South 114 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hokkaido 4762 Highway 58 Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 High Haute Foods 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tienda La Antigua 199 River Street Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Thai Smile 219 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Tazikis 432 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 74 Mi Casita 3029 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kung Fu Tea 50 Frazier Avenue Suite 200 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pork N Deans Barbeque 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Owl Coffee Company 7737 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 JA Henry Food & Fun Kitchen 460 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Resident Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 God’s Little Angels Daycare 2500 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 O’Charley’s #226 2340 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tienda La Antigua 199 River Street Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Tokyo of Chattanooga 1120 Houston Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Champy’s Chicken 6515 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Folow-Up)
- 100 Red Owl Coffee Company 7737 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cisto Tattoo 1804 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Haute Foods 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Park Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Lisa’s Lily Pad Kitchen 832 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 46 Japanese Hibachi Express 2350 Spring Creek Boulevard NE Cleveland, TN
- 93 Fairfield Inn 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 95 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 678 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Cleveland Academy Kitchen 175 Industrial Court Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Bakery Cottage 122 Bernham Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Scooters Coffee 2825 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Lee Highway Tobacco Store 8515 Hiwassee Street NW Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Ms. Nancy’s Day Care & Pre-School Kitchen 197 Neely Circle NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 Pupuseria Marelyn #2 3375 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN
- 63 Burrito Xpress 525 Inman Street W Cleveland, TN
- 92 Chihuahua’s Tortilla Bakery 1701 S Lee Highway Suite J Cleveland, TN
- 93 Power Up Nutrition 2175 N Ocoee Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Graysville Elementary School 944 Graysville Road Ringgold, GA
- 92 Waffle House (Battlefield Parkway) 1053 909 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ringgold Middle School 217 Tiger Trail Ringgold, GA
- 100 Ringgold High School 100 Tiger Trail Ringgold, GA
- 96 El Cactus Restaurant 90 Battlefield Station Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 92 Jefferson’s 86 Tennessee Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Performance Learning Center School 2 Barnhart Circle Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Golden Corral 760 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 McDonald’s (Alabama Highway) #5276 5471 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Smalltown Nutrition 12306 S Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Chatswoth Elementary School 500 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Gladden Middle School 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 North Murray High School 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 North Murray High School 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Road Chatsworth, GA
- 80 El Ranchero 1422 Green Road Unit P and Q Chatsworth, GA
- 80 El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant – Eton 79 Highway 286 Suite D Eton, GA
- 100 Woodlawn Elementary School 4580 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
- 100 Playland Roller Skating Zone 611 Sheridan Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Loncheria Los Compadres (Base) 312 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Valley Point Middle School 3796 S Dixie Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 Valley Point Elementary School 3798 S Dixie Highway Dalton, GA
- 99 Gordos Dine N Dash 3356 S Dixie Highway Suite B Dalton, GA
- 100 Pleasant Grove Elementary School 2725 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 Park Creek School 1500 Hale Bowen Drive Dalton, GA