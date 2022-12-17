A lot of people are bringing to light the importance of mental health in light of Stephen 'Twitch' Boss this week.
The long-time DJ for 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' died by suicide this week.
It has opened doors to more conversation surrounding mental health.
An outpour of love and support on social media following the death of Twitch.
Certified Greif Counselor Rose Kehinde says the face of mental health looks different for everyone.
"As a kid you're taught if you're sad you're not smiling. if your hurt you're not smiling, you're crying," said Kehinde.
But, there are signs that could indicate your friend or loved-one may need help.
Like a sudden loss of interest in activities they once adored.
"If you're having what we could consider a low day for more than 2 weeks it's time to talk to someone," she explained.
These low days as Kehinde put it, could be a clear sign there is something deeper going on.
"Take note of how you're feeling. Take note of your body. Take note if you're starting to withdraw and you want to isolate," she said.
Kehind says pay attention to what your friend or love-one is saying or doing.
She says some questions to start asking yourself are they starting to talk more about death? Are they giving away their most prized-possessions? How are they sleeping?
"I would most importantly pay attention to if a person starts to withdraw. That to me is the first sign that okay something is wrong," she stated.
She says talking about suicide and depression can be difficult. But, it may be what someone needs to reassure them. They are not alone.
"To help each other we've got to take the mask off, and just say look. Today is a struggle," Kehinde expressed. "Today i'm barely making. Today no I need to unplug."
By opening a safe space for these types of conversations, Kehinde says it may save someone's life.
"You're not alone other people are hurting and its okay to get help, and I want you to get help," said Kehinde.
If you or someone you know needs help. Call 9-8-8. By dialing these 3 digits it will connect you to trained experts willing and ready to assist no matter the situation.
Additional hotline numbers:
TN:(855)274-7471
GA:(800)715-4225
These services are available 24/7, 365.