Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and Chattanooga Zoo announced in a release Monday that they are accepting name suggestions for the zoo's newest member.
The zoo currently has one family of African cape porcupines and announced Monday announce that the Prickles family has a newborn female porcupette (the official term for a young porcupine).
To submit your name idea, visit TVFCU's blog here.
Submissions will close at 5:00pm on Friday, February 17.
TVFCU’s 500+ employees will then vote to determine the best four names submitted.
Then, TVFCU will host public polls on @tvfcu social media accounts to let the community decide which of the top four names will be chosen!
If your name is chosen as the winner, you will receive tickets to a special groundbreaking ceremony in March and a year-long membership to the Chattanooga Zoo!
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the Chattanooga Zoo’s new porcupine exhibit.
Construction is planned to start on the exhibit in early 2023 as part of the zoo’s African expansion.