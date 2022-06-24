13 states including Tennessee, have passed so-called 'trigger laws,' which are bans designed to go into effect now that roe v wade has been overturned.
Though row vs wade was over turned, abortion will not be outlawed in Tennessee for another 30 days, according to the state's trigger law.
Twenty-two states had laws or constitutional amendments that were already in place which could be used to try to ban abortion as a result of the decision.
A hand full of states created their own trigger laws following the decision in 1973. They passed the law in the hopes that if the decision was over turned, like Friday, their state would be ready to make abortion illegal.
Right now those 13 state include: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Many states will almost immediately ban abortion, except for Texas and Tennessee, which have 30 days until the law goes into effect.
State Representative, Susan Lynn, explained what will happen in 30 days if someone does receive an abortion.
"It makes abortion illegal in Tennessee, to perform an abortion would be a class C felony, it does not have any penalties for the woman, at all, and it does have a prevision for the life of the mother," said Representative Lynn.