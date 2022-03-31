"Did you then analyze the GSR from the vehicle?," The Supervising Prosecutor, AnCharlene Davis asked Agent Davis.
Trial continues for a man accused of a 2016 murder on Glass Street in Hamilton County
Day three of the Adrian Murder trial continued on Thursday. The gun used to shoot and kill Jeremy Clark was in question today.
The morning started with a disagreement between the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution wanted to bring forward new evidence.
Judge Don Poole, denied this request as this information was already discussed in pre-trial that it wouldn't be used in this trial.
The jury was brought in shortly after that decision and the first witness of the day was called to the stand.
A firearm expert discussed the use of the gun that was used to kill Jeremy Clark.
The second witness was a crime lab micro-analysis expert and retired TBI Agent, Russel Davis.
Agent Davis walked the Jury through gunshot residue, GSR, how it's evaluated in a homicide investigation and how it was examined in this case.
He replied, "Yes, ma'me. You're not testing a hand you're testing a thing and an area in a car."
Defense Attorney, Jonathan Turned cross-examined the witness next.
"You found no gunshot particles on Mr. Nixon's kit, the kit that was taken from his hands?," He said.
"I did not," Davis replied.
Agent Davis confirmed GSR was found inside the driver's side interior of the White Dodge Challenger but not the exterior.
The trial is ongoing. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.
Alyse Zwick
Reporter
Alyse Zwick joined the Local 3 News Team in November of 2021. She grew up in Powder Springs, and was Miss New York 2009.
