The past week has been a wild ride with dramatic temperature swings across the Tennessee Valley. It began around midnight on December 23rd as a strong arctic front moved through the area. Temperatures dropped 20-30 degrees in just a couple of hours as the front barreled towards the East Coast. A few snow showers accompanied the cold air, with most areas picking up only a light dusting.
By daybreak on Friday, temperatures had dropped into the single digits in the Valley, with wind chill values as low as 15 below zero. Daytime highs hovered in the teens all day Friday before falling back into the single digits by Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures gradually began to rebound, but it took some areas several days to rise above freezing. The Monday following Christmas Day was the last day of the arctic chill. On that same day, we were tracking a weak low pressure that brought several hours of light snow to the region. Snowfall amounts ranged from a trace to 1" in the Blue Ridge Mountains. We missed Christmas snow by just one day!
Fast forward to New Year's weekend, and our temperatures are now in the 60s! Upper-level ridging and southerly winds will keep temperatures above average for the first several days of 2023. Southerly winds will bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to an active pattern to begin the new year. There will even be the chance for a few strong to severe storms by next Tuesday.
What a difference a week can make!