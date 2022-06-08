Mass shootings in Tennessee have led to a sizable spikes in gun sales in Tennessee Valley gun stores.
26 people have been injured or killed in three separate shootings downtown in two weeks. Bob Drews, store manager at Shooter's Supply in Hixson, said that gun violence has led to an increase in handgun sales as much as 20%.
"People are becoming afraid and a lot of new people are coming to purchase guns," said Drews. "An active shooter situation happens, what does the left do right away? They're going to take your guns, and they're coming for those assault rifles."
Last week, President Joe Biden called on congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban in an address to the nation after the mass shootings in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX.
"I respect the culture, the tradition, the concerns of lawful gun owners," Biden said. "At the same time the second amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute."
Drews says that concern has been even higher the last few weeks locally. He asked new customers, who told him the two shootings on Walnut Street and McCallie Avenue at least partially played a role.
"People want to come and really understand how to shoot," said Drews. "Which is a great thing, a trained person with a handgun is a great thing."
But only, he said, if they're handled responsibly. He gets at least 3-4 calls per month from the ATF.
"What they're asking is 'who purchased a gun? We're returning a stolen gun,'" he said.
Thousands of guns are stolen every year across the country. Studies have shown as much as 60% of gun crime was committed using a gun obtained illegally.
"If people were to be smart about that, don't leave a gun in a car, and don't leave a key fob in a car," said Drews.