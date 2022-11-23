The demand on food pantries isn't getting any easier. Heading into the holidays, a record number of people are expected to rely on food giveaways to get their Thanksgiving meal on the table.
Rose Powell, the director at the Tri-State Food Pantry on Sound Mountain, Georgia, sees it every time she opens their doors.
"We have a lot of repeat clients that come back to us," she said. "Know that this helps them manage their budget."
The food pantry typically serves about 300 families on a monthly basis. This month, between their two distribution days, they've seen about 50 more families this month.
It almost emptied them out.
"The high cost of groceries and gasoline and housing accommodations have all been affecting the people that live there," Powell said.
The record demand, though, has been drowned out by high inflation, leading to higher prices, and kinks in the supply chain.
The same items not only cost more but they're harder to find. Canned goods, produce, and meat are all much more scarce, making it harder to get the food their clients need on the table.
"When there is meat available, we try to buy some for several month's supply," Powell said.
The New York State Farm Bureau estimates the average family will spend nearly $20 more on the same food this year, a 26% increase.
It's leading more people to rely on food pantries than ever. 1 in 5 adults report not being able to afford the same amount of food they could afford before the pandemic.
"Normally, November and December, the numbers are always a little higher," Powell said. "I think because people are worried about the holidays and they want to have a little extra."
It's led to long lines at food pantries across the country this year. But Powell said her neighbors have stepped up every time.
Feeding an entire county is naturally a team effort, after all.
"We live in a very generous region here of Dade County. The people of Dade county have supported this food pantry and this ministry for years," she said. "We can all probably find a little extra out of our blessings to help those that maybe need a little extra."
The Tri-State Food Pantry has food distributions on the first and third Friday of the month. Click here for more information on donating or volunteering.