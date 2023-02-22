Sixteen-year-old Janae Edmondson of Smyrna, Tennessee, was injured Saturday night when she was pinned between two cars in downtown St. Louis while walking back to a hotel with her family.
TN teen has both legs amputated after hit from car in St. Louis
Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
A young volleyball player from Tennessee has had both of her legs amputated after she was hit by a car in St. Louis.
A driver drove through a yield sign and struck a car. That car struck Janae. Her mother and father were with her as she was rushed to an area hospital. Janae suffered critical injuries.
Her condition, though serious, is now stable.
Members of the Mid TN Volleyball Club are asking our community, to pray for Janae, her family, and her teammates. The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance. These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead.
We are so grateful for the support of local authorities and the Capitol Sports Center Staff for their help during this very difficult time.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the Edmondson family with medical bills and other financial needs.
