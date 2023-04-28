Tennessee State Representative Yusuf Hakeen has secured funding for Chattanooga’s Bessie Smith Cultural Center. The center will receive $250,000 from the state to continue to preserve + celebrate African American history and culture.
TN Representative Yusuf Hakeen secures funding for Bessie Smith Cultural Center
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Man accused of blocking Catoosa County school bus from its route arrested
-
High school senior graduating two years early offered admission at more than 170 colleges and more than $9 million in scholarships
-
Chattanooga woman searching for daughter, missing for over a month
-
UPDATE: CPD shuts down Brainerd Road, evacuates CARTA bus in search for juvenile suspect
-
Chattanooga police arrest parents of toddler who died with fentanyl in his system
-
Great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, no restaurants fail inspections
-
26th annual National Cornbread Festival returns this weekend
-
UPDATE: Missing McMinn County toddler found safe, TBI says
-
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office warning residents of warrant scam
-
UPDATE: Man killed chasing suspect who allegedly stole his truck in Murray County, GSP says