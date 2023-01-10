The state is stepping in to help sort out Hamilton County Commissioners' plans to fund a lawsuit over County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's contract.
In a letter to the county, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office told commissioners they need to agree on a spending cap on legal fees.
"By not specifying an amount for increased expenditures, the County Commission cannot control budgetary spending," the letter read.
During their meeting last week, commissioners voted 6-4 to fund legal fees for the county commission and the county attorney's office, but removed funding for Mayor Weston Wamp's legal fees at the last minute.
The resolutions did not have a limit on how much the commission would approve, although the commission typically must approve legal funding that exceeds $25,000 per fiscal year.
"We didn't have time to digest it, we probably should have," said Chip Baker, chair of the Hamilton County Commission. "I like having a cap. I would prefer not to be doing anything, frankly. I think this something of a mess."
Baker told Local 3 News commissioners will address the issue at their meeting on Wednesday.
"The County Commission should determine a reasonable estimate based upon the best available information and adopt amendments that include the estimated amount as required by Tennessee Law," the comptroller's office wrote in the letter.
During their meeting last week, commissioners called the ongoing legal dispute a distraction and said Taylor and Wamp should work it out among themselves without using taxpayer funding.
"It is important that every resolution passed by the County Commission follows state law," Mayor Wamp wrote in a statement to Local 3 News.
Wamp told commissioners he believed the disagreement has been substantive and not a distraction.
"We expect this matter to be resolved in the near future and maintain that it is in the best interest of Hamilton County to reform and modernize the county attorney's office," Wamp said in a statement following the resolutions passed during last week's county commission meeting.
The civil lawsuit, originally filed by Taylor but roped in commissioners when Wamp filed a counter-lawsuit last month, will be heard by a judge on March 6.
"It is a distraction," said Baker. "We need to move beyond it."