Millions of dollars will be spent on Chattanooga's Tivoli Theatre for an expansion and restoration of the building.
52 million dollars will be spent on the Tivoli.
The theatre will be getting a complete makeover from the seats to the paint on the walls to things that performers will only get to see.
The owners bought the building next door to expand the theatre.
There will be new restrooms and concession areas.
“The Bobby Stone Theatre will be in that building. It will be a 250-seat theatre that will be our house cinema as well as a full-fledge music venue, and also a rehearsal space for folks like the Symphony, ballet, and others. We hope a place that a lot of the community can take advantage of and use as well,” Executive Director Nick Wilkinson for the Tivoli Theatre Foundation said
The new building will include a rooftop bar, retail area, donor lounge, and a restaurant.
Wilkinson said the performing arts center will also house an education program that will provide a summer theatre camp that is expected to serve over 30-thousand students every year.
“We feel like there are far too many kids in our community that their talent is going uncultivated. We want to really step into how we can be a resource and partner with the city of Chattanooga, partner with the schools, and provide a resource. We are committed to ensuring that 50 percent of all our program participants for our education program are from minority or low-income backgrounds,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson is excited to get the ball rolling on the project after being left with uncertainty during the pandemic.
“The two best words in our industry is sold-out, and we could not even get close to having shows or having any sold out crowds during Covid. We shut in early 2020 and remain shut for concerts and live shows until August 2021,” Wilkinson said.
Construction is expected to start in late summer or early fall this year and be completed in 2024.
“We will shut the Tivoli for the duration of the construction, and obviously we are anxious to get it back open as soon as possible and look forward to the community coming out and really enjoying this beautiful space that although it is a 100 years old, it will feel like new,” Wilkinson said.
All events will be held at the Memorial Auditorium until the project is complete.