Erlanger’s Hospital sees both children and adults visit because of heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.
Staying hydrated is always important, but especially as the heat wave impacts the area. Typically, Regena Young says people should drink 64 ounces of water a day. But it’s just as important to re-fuel your body with electrolytes.
If you are drinking alcohol, be aware that it can cause you to become dehydrated faster.
In any case, Young says people should be mindful of warning signs.
“You’ll start with excess sweating. Your body is trying to get rid of that heat, so you may actually find yourself panting, or you may feel lightheaded,” she explains.
She says if you start to feel uneasy, take a moment to cool down and slow your movements. It could turn into an emergency.
If you stop sweating, it could be a sign of a heat stroke, and she says to go to the hospital immediately.
She urges people to look out for one another, with children and the elderly being the most susceptible.
She says in vehicles, it takes only 10 minutes for the temperature to rise from 100 to 125 degrees. If you see a child or pet in a hot vehicle, she says to call 911.
Young hopes the community will use a buddy system to ensure everyone’s safety.
“It's a great, great opportunity for us to watch out for one another and take care of each other and. Make sure we're all safe and enjoy a fun, happy summer.”
She advises people to not plan outdoor activities during the hot hours of the day. If you do go outside, apply sunscreen 30 minutes before and re-apply every two hours and to wear loose-fitting clothing.