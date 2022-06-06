In a series of shootings in downtown Chattanooga, 26 people have been injured or killed in three separate incidents over the last two weeks.
Last Saturday, six teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 15, were injured in a shooting on Walnut Street. A 15-year-old has been arrested, while police are still looking for a second suspect.
This past Saturday, three more people were shot in their, one as young as nine-years-old, on Fort Street.
That same night, 17 people were injured in a shooting downtown. Police originally reported that 14 people were shot and three others were hit by a car, but police now believe that all 17 people injured were shot. Three people died, and no one has been arrested.
"It may be time to take a more aggressive approach," said Chattanooga City Council Member Demetrus Coonrod. "People think that our Chattanooga Police Department is a joke, that our District Attorney's office is a joke. So, they really just look forward to committing a crime and then getting a slap on the wrist. We have to send a message that we're not playing with you."
Appearing on CNN's 'New Day' Monday morning, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said it was time for congress to take action on getting guns off the streets of America.
"We're fortunate in that this appears to be driven by a small number of people. It's no less tragic, however," said Kelly. "I'm not trying to take away anyone's second amendment rights, but I think we can agree that there are common sense approaches here."