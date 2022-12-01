On TikTok - one man is accusing Jason Chen of using images of him on several social media platforms and dating apps.
In the video - the man identified himself as Taylor Han.
Han said he made the video because he had multiple people reaching out to him saying that Chen was using his photos and he wanted to clear the air.
“So here is one of the photos on Jason's VSCO it was posted on January 24, 2022. Then he's mine on my VSCO posted on January 3, 2022,” Taylor Han said in TikTok video.
In that video, Han showed two more images that Chen used another photo of him on VSCO and another on Tinder.
Rob Burghardt with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said if a person finds themselves in a similar situation, report it.
“You can report it to that social media company, many of these companies have certain squads that are like law enforcement or are a safety department that you can call or email and tell them about the situation and hopefully they can resolve it,” Burghardt said
Depending on the severity of the situation, Burghardt said reporting it to law enforcement is always an option.
He said it is nearly impossible to prevent someone from taking a photo that you've shared and using it.
“The biggest thing to keep in mind is whatever you post online it is probably going to be there forever. Anybody can go in and right click and probably save your photo, so you have to keep that in mind,” Burghardt said.
If you think your images are being use, you can reverse image search a photo of yours to see if it's being used outside of your accounts.
“I think people need to be aware that it is a tool out there that I don't think a lot of people know about, the whole reserve image searching. We do it in law enforcement, if someone has a profile photo of sends a photo or anything like that saying that they are that person. You can easily google reverse image search,” Burghardt said.