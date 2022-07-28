Duane Shelton is one of just four hundred people across the country diagnosed with Thymic Carcinoma. This is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form on the outside surface of the thymus. ·
Duane Shelton, Cancer Patient says “I didn’t know what to think when they told me I had never heard of it.”
Duane was in the hospital being treated for a fall when doctors discovered the rare and aggressive cancer.
Wendy Singer, Duane’s fiancé says “He went in for surgery at Vanderbilt and they had never seen it before. It is rare and found by accident.”
That fall landed Duane in the right place.
Duane Shelton says “I don’t know what would have happened had I not fallen. I would have never known.”
This disease is almost always found at an advanced stage because patients often have atypical symptoms like :
- Persistent cough
- Shortness of breath
- Drooping eyelids
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
Duane says he did not have any symptoms. He hopes that his diagnosis helps others and there will be some type of screening or testing in the future.
Duane Shelton says “We are hoping they can come up with a screening for it because less than one percent of all cancers are thymic cancer. It is so rare it limits what can be done about it.”
Duane has had four rounds of chemo with limited success. After beating prostate cancer, Duane knows he is in an even tougher battle. Facing an uncertain future, he is still optimistic about his chances.
Duane Shelton says “Physically I am actually good, mentally it depends on when you ask. I think I can beat it, but it depends on when you ask. I think I can beat it, but I realize this is so rare there are limited treatments for it, that does become overwhelming.”
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/6196-thymoma-and-thymic-carcinoma