A Thursday morning house fire that caused an estimated $15,000 in damages is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue said.
It happened close to 9:30 a.m. at 8926 Lovell Road in the Dallas Bay community.
According to officials, responders arrived at the home to find smoke showing on two sides of the building, and were able to work quickly to contain the fire to one room using an aggressive interior attack.
Hamilton County EMS as well as HCSO responded to the scene. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department also responded in a mutual aid standby.
No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.