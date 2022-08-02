Nothing screams summer like a tall glass of lemonade and three Ringgold girls are serving up the cold drinks for a good cause.
Reece Gremore has a love for animals and one day wants to be a veterinarian. She had the idea to start a lemonade stand to raise money to help the stray animals in their neighborhood. She pitched the idea to her friends and neighbors, Lyla and Hattie Bible who were onboard immediately.
The Bible girls are competitive cheerleaders and Gremore plays select softball, but for three months they found time in their busy schedules to stir up some sweet drinks.
"It was really fun, it was just hot, like really hot," said Gremore.
"Her mom posted a thing on Facebook about us doing it, some of them didn't even buy lemonade they were just handing us their money," explained Bible.
The girls also went door-to-door asking for donations of pet food or supplies, performing a lemonade handshake for donations.
They raised $845 and bought countless pet food and supplies for the animal shelter.
The three girls say people also gave them pet toys and a large crate to donate. After three long months of hard work, they dropped off the donations to the shelter.
"I think we were all really proud of what we did," said Bible.
They look forward to visiting the animals in the shelter and opening another lemonade stand in the future. As aspiring veterinarian, teacher and pediatrician the girls are on the right track to helping the community.