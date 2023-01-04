The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) received $218,381,000 for the site acquisition, design and construction of a new 186,000-gross square-foot Chattanooga Federal courthouse. Mayor Tim Kelly's Chief of Staff Joda Thongnopnua said GSA is still in the early stages, but have narrowed it down to three prospective sites; The Lookouts Stadium, The TVA building and a parking lot on Lindsay Street.
"That's really GSA's decision, they will evaluate the site, using their normal process, which includes a pretty robust environmentalist assessment," explained Thongnopnua.
The new courthouse will consist of 7 courtrooms, 9 chambers, and 39 inside secure parking spaces. Thongnopnua said this project is a huge opportunity for the Scenic City.
"Because we are going to have some world class architects on a major project that will define Chattanooga's downtown landscape forever."
While the GSA does not have any favorite sites, if they were to pick the Lookouts Stadium, Thongnopnua said it would need to be a conversation with multiple stakeholders.
"Including River City Company who would retain that land after the Lookouts vacate that land, per some legal agreements that were put in place quite some time ago," he said.
In a statement to Local 3 News, the TVA said, "It is important to understand that as a fellow government agency, TVA provided the GSA with general information about the Chattanooga office complex as part of the Gsa's evaluation of potential sites for a new federal courthouse in downtown Chattanooga."
The current federal courthouse in Chattanooga is sits downtown at 900 Georgia Avenue. It was built back in the 1930s.
"And in need of an upgrade, both for security reasons and just because of the state of the building," Thongnopnua explained.
He said GSA will retain ownership of the current federal courthouse, renovate it and potentially use it for other federal facilities. Thongnopnua said it will be a lengthy process, but anticipates a final location will be selected in 12 months.