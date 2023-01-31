A Chattanooga man was charged with civil rights intimidation following an incident at Erlanger East on January 6.
An officer with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a trespassing call after disorderly conduct was reported at the hospital.
On the original complaint date, an individual stated that he was attempting to see his grandfather, who was in the hospital at the time. After a nurse advised that his grandfather was only allowed one visitor at a time, a disorder ensued. An officer was called on to remove the individual from the property by a security guard employed by Erlanger East. This individual left without incident on January 6.
Fast forward to January 28, the responding officer of the January 6 incident wrote a continuation for Intimidation and Harassment after the suspect, identified by Chattanooga Police as Steve Burk.
Burk threatened to kill the security guard (and his family) that reported the disturbance and had a verbal disagreement with Steve Burk on the original date of the report.
The security guard advised he would like to prosecute for threats, and the reporting officer is attempting to obtain warrants for Harassment and Intimidation.