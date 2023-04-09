It was a big celebration at Coolidge Park Sunday morning for their annual Easter Egg Hunt and church service.
Hundreds if not thousands of people joined the annual Easter at Coolidge, hosted by the Stuart Heights Baptist Church.
"I'm looking forward to celebrating Jesus… and Easter hunting eggs," said Scarlett.
Scarlett was just one of countless kids ready for the Easter egg hunt, and the kiddos weren't forgetting what Easter is really about.
"Because we celebrate god when he raises again," said Liam Scarbrough.
Liam's parents, Brittany and Mitchell Scarbrough have been to the Easter egg hunt before and know what it's like when more than 100,000 eggs filled with candy get thrown in front of kids.
"Complete mayhem, chaos.. but its a lot of fun," said Brittany and Mitchell Scarbrough.
To make sure he collects enough eggs, Liam told me his game plan.
"I would go super sonic," said Liam.
The mad dash to hunt for eggs started at 9 Sunday morning with a church service following at 10.
"Folks were here as early as 5:15 this morning getting everything ready, so its really a neat thing," said Darrell Davenport, Senior Administrative Pastor of Stuart Heights Baptist Church.
If you missed Easter at Coolidge, you can catch it next year when it returns.