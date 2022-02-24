Hours are turning into days as hundreds of people go for the Ukrainian border, trying to leave the country before the conflict there gets worse. Anton Demenchuk's family is among them.
"They woke up at 6 a.m. from the sound of heavy shelling of the airport," said Demenchuk. "The path that takes them just really sometimes a few hours to get there on a good day, they've been hours and hours in traffic and aren't even halfway there."
Demenchuk grew up in Crimea, just south of mainland Ukraine, but now lives in Chattanooga. Much of his family and friends are still in the now-embattled nation.
"On Monday, I was urging my mom to leave and at that point the country was fine. The borders were open," said Demenchuk. "Really, just two days later, things have changed drastically."
He is working to get his mother to family in Israel, so she can travel to the United States and live off a temporary visa while the conflict in Ukraine worsens.
The Ukrainian-Russian relationship he grew up with was much different. Back then, the two countries lived in peace, brother-like nations.
"Ukraine, since then, moved to a democracy. Free, open markets. I'd say it's a flourishing young democracy," said Demenchuk. "For the past 20 years, two countries took two very very different paths."
For far too long, Demenchuk said, the two countries have had far too much in common and a conflict has been building for decades.
"When they see Ukraine doing so much better than them, that might raise some questions," said Demenchuk. "Is their president, the Russian president, capable of bringing that kind of change to their country."
Now, he sees his home burning from thousands of miles away. The weight of this conflict is weighing heavily on his mind.
"I think of freedom overall in the world," he said. "I think of diplomatic efforts that we sometimes underestimate."