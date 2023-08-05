The world's longest yard sale officially started Thursday.
There will be a lot of out of towners and locals checking out deals alongside highway 127.
We spoke with the Signal Mountain Police Department about how to be cautious around all the traffic during the event.
"So just be aware of your surroundings, pay extra attention, go a little slower if you need to, but just watch your surroundings," said Lieutenant Daniel Fletcher.
Lieutenant Fletcher, with the Signal Mountain Police Department says the yard sale, which starts in Alabama and runs all the way up to Ohio, swarms the small town with visitors.
"When I used to work third shift, I stopped a guy one time before who rented a uhaul all the way in Alabama and drove the whole thing up to his home in Ohio," said Fletcher.
Lieutenant Fletcher says there will be a lot of traffic, so be patient while driving through. He tells those commuting to work to plan for alternate routs or to leave early.
"At certain points you will be going five miles an hour for a hundred yards, half a mile," said Fletcher.
If you aren't planning on stopping to shop…
"It's best to stay in the faster of the two lanes, so your left lane, people will stop abruptly to turn into a yard sale, also watch for pedestrians, they will just walk right out into the road way during this yard sale," said Fletcher.
Fletcher also advises people who plan to browse a few yards to be cautious while pulling off the road.
"If you see something and you want to stop, go up the road a little ways turn around come back down to it. That way the person behind you doesn't rear end you or you don't cause a traffic accident," said Fletcher.