A Tennessee woman has been named as the owner of the world's longest mullet for a woman.
The Guinness World Records title has been awarded to Tami Manis of Knoxville. Manis, who stands 5 ft. 8 in. tall, boasts a mullet that is longer than she is tall.
Manis is a public health nurse, and said that she was inspired to grow her hair long in the 1980;s, when she saw a video by the band Til Tuesday titled 'Voices Cary.'
“The [singer] had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” Manis said.
In 1989, a barber told Manis that her hair style did not suit her, when she cut her hair. Manis said she regretted that decision, and committed to growing her hair out again.
Manis told Guinness “I’ve been blessed that my hair grows and now it’s the world’s longest mullet and I’m very happy with it.”
Most people don't notice how long Manis' hair is until she turns around and shows them the back.
Manis goes to great lengths (see what we did there?) to take care of her record-holding locks. Hask hair products and an Argan oil-infused conditioner have become key ingredients to keeping her hair healthy and strong.
“I reverified that I’m actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing!”