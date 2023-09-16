City agencies in Chattanooga are committed to reducing the number of homeless individuals in the area and have been working towards this goal.
The Walden Club held its third annual fundraiser for the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition.
The Walden Club has set a goal to collect $25,000 to fight homelessness and provide assistance to those who need it.
Tracy Jarvis with the Walden Club hosts these events every year to raise mon for Chattanooga's homeless population.
"My goal in this in my role is to simply raise awareness and get more people involved," said Jarvis.
The Chattanooga Homeless Coalition reports more than 3,000 homeless individuals in the city.
"We have a shortage of affordable housing in Chattanooga right now, and I think ultimately, if we don't have affordable housing, then we're going to continue to see the problem," said McKenzie Kelly, The Coalition's Interim Executive Director.
"Ultimately, our goal is to create a system so that when someone does enter into homelessness, they are met with effective case management is able to easily move into a place of permanent housing."
Kelly says the Coalition provides transitional housing ... eviction prevention, and other data-driven resources.
"Being the flexible housing fund which exists to pay those one time barriers of housing that a lot of federally funded programs have restrictions on paying them so you're deposits, rent deposits, utilities, first, and last months rent," said Kelly.
The coalition wants to help those individuals get back on their feet.
"These funds that we raise go towards finding a home, medical care, food .. whatever the needs are for these homeless people to provide them with housing temporary and or permanent," said Jarvis.
Donations can also be made by going to the CRHC website https://homelesscoalition.networkforgood.com/.../54424....