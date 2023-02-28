The Tennessee Aquarium will unveil a new exhibit on Wednesday.
With 3 dozen species and more than 300 animals, the Ridges To Rivers Gallery has a lot to offer for the whole family.
"It focuses on all the smaller fresh water fish that live in our area," said Jeff Worely, Manager of Exhibit Services Department for the Tennessee Aquarium
Jeff Worley says they have been working for years designing the new display.
He says many of the fish you can find here, like the Tangerine Darter are local to our streams and rivers but many people would never have the chance to see them.
"All the senses that get triggered, you get to touch things, you get to hear stuff, you get to see the incredible animals," said Worley.
One of their most popular displays is the Sturgeon Touch Tank, where people can touch the Sturgeon.
"Yes, two fingers and you just rub it along their back as they swim by and they actually love it, so that's exciting," said Worley.
These fish can range in size from a foot to 4 feet long and can live for more than 100 years.
Worley says the exhibit will also have its own mascot, Clementine, who will direct kids to displays and point out interesting facts.
"We're kind of challenging kids to get outside and do some exploring, and see what's living there in nature, and appreciate it and take care of it," said Worley.
The Ridges To Rivers Gallery will be open to the public Wednesday March 1st.