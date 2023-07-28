One Swell Shark pup has hatched, and eight more are waiting to make their entrance into the world. These sharks can glow in the dark. All you need is a blue light and some yellow glasses to see their unique feature.
Kyle McPheeters, a senior aquarist, says he was very excited to see the hatching of the pup.
“These guys live a little bit deeper, mostly there's blue light spectrum down there. So, the blue light reflects off of their skin in a fluorescent manner,” he explains.
He says swell sharks are common on the West coast, from California to Southern Mexico.
To see one, you’ll need to dive deep. These sharks are bottom-feeders and easily blend in with the shadows.
The spectrum of color is filtered out as you go down ocean waters.
"To a predator like a seal or sea lion, they don't really see them. They're kind of camouflaged,” he says. “But to each other, because they have a yellow eye, they'll see them like we do when we use those yellow glasses."
The Tennessee Aquarium has one female shark, her new pup, and eight more eggs waiting to hatch.
The eggs are called a “mermaid’s purse,” because of their unique appearance.
"The shark egg, it looks like no egg you've ever seen," he says. "The female will deposit a couple of those on the ocean floor or amongst some rocks usually two eggs every two weeks during breeding season."
McPheeters says the reason behind its name is because of a defensive mechanism against predators.
"They're called swell sharks because they have the ability to gulp in a bunch of water or air and blow up, kind of like a puffer fish would,” he explains.
McPheeters says he has been keeping an eye on the female shark and her eggs for five to six months, expecting them to hatch soon.
When it comes to the lighting tricks, that’s something McPheeters says he tested them out himself to see if a new exhibit could be possible.
"And it turns out it was. So, we're still working through how and where we could have an exhibit,” he says. “Until then, they're just in where we are now is what's called the quarantine room, so they're just living in the back of the house right now."
While Shark Week may be wrapping up, McPheeters is excited as their aquarium continues to grow.