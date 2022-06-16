The Salvation Army is stepping in to help the elderly first and beat the heat.
They're giving box fans and providing cooling stations for the community.
"We have a need of four-hundred donated fans. We have about twenty-seven at this time," Major John Edmonds, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army of East Lake said.
They need donations. The program starts Friday, June 17th. With only twenty-seven available fans they need the communities help.
"They can go to Elder's Ace Hardware to purchase a fan there at a discount and then donate it to the Salvation Army," He said.
The Salvation Army partnered with Elder's Ace Hardware to provide fans the community can buy and donate.
"It's a tremendous relief to those in need especially when it's hot. We've had several days of 109 108 degrees heat index and so it's needed greatly," He said.
With the record heat hitting our area, The Salvation Army is also offering cooling stations for the homeless and others in need.
"At our Salvation Army 614 at 800 McCallie anybody can go during the day, it's a cooling station. You can go and sit in the air conditioning and drink water and watch the news," He said.
If you or someone you know needs assistance call 423-305-6200.