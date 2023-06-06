Last year the REC Project Inc. opened their doors to families evicted from the Budgetel now, their in need of help to keep their doors open.
The REC Project Inc. is an all inclusive after-school and home schooling center located in East Ridge providing kids with a safe place to be with their friends, hot meals, and tutoring.
Tim smith has been volunteering with the youth center for almost two years.
"I would bring my young daughter here. she got into it when we were staying at the Budgetel, so I figured spend time with her but also be able to help out other children," said Smith.
He says the REC Project Inc. instead of worrying about being on the street and gang violence, the center is their second home.
Owner Christy Chapman let people sleep upstairs and on the couches when hundreds of families, including Smith were evicted from the Budgetel Inn. They were feeding people hot meals, booking hotel rooms, taking in their animals and getting them clean clothes. Now, Smith said they're struggling with donations for food and funds to keep the center open.
"On average, we're going between four to five thousand dollars a month on expenses just here alone. And when we're still trying to help that may need it when it come to a hotel or when they need to move."
Smith said he's reached out to local companies, but said it's getting harder to acquire grants. The center provides food for about 50 kids every day and they're running low on snacks for them. The refrigerator died last week and they lost everything in it.
Smith said they need the community's help with their meal train and donations to continue providing a safe place for kids in the area.
"I don't want to see them lose a place that they can call a safe haven, this is where they can come to have fun, get help with school work, or just be around one another. If they lose it, what's going to happen," he pleaded.
On July 22, The Rec Project is holding their Midsummer Jeep Festival to raise funds for the center. For more information, click here.
The center is also in need of help with their meal train, you can find how to get involved here.
They are also looking for volunteers, you can reach out to ourhousestudiosinc@gmail.com or (423) 593-9444 if you'd like to help.