The Tennessee Aquarium has welcomed the first female otter "Sunshine", and while she is cute, there is a bigger reason for bringing her to Chattanooga, all the way from Little Rock, Arkansas.
Senior Animal Care Specialist, Jennifer McPheeters, said, "This is our first female that we’ve had at the aquarium, and we’re really lucky to have her to hopefully breed and have some otter pups in our future."
The arrival of Sunshine means the potential for otter pups, something that was not possible before. While this species of otters is not considered to be endangered on a federal level, it is included in a species survival program. This program is a collaborative effort among zoos and aquariums across the nation to sustain animal populations.
“Within zoos and aquariums, we like to move animals around," McPheeters said.
McPheeters said they are not trying to take animals from the wild anymore, so Sunshine having pups will enable them to eventually send them out to other facilities, and maybe keep some for the Tennessee aquarium to have for the future.
It’s important to keep the gene pool diverse, McPheeters said. Zoos and aquariums across the nation keep data on all their animals and then are matched up accordingly. Sunshine came from Little Rock, Arkansas.
“It’s like the dating game…with a little more logistically behind it and then it all gets matched up,” McPheeters said.
Bill Hughes, the aquarium's Herpetology Coordinator, said, "What we want for these closed populations is to keep the genetic diversity high over time, because you want these populations to be sustainable over a length of time."
The Tennessee Aquarium’s otters have never bred before, making their genes great for this purpose.
“So essentially whoever she (Sunshine) breeds with are going to have really good genes for many years to come," McPheeters said. "That means any of our pups, when they get sent out, are also going to have these new gene pools to pull from."
And maybe that unique "Sunshine" personality will get passed on for generations to come.
"She’s super engaging," McPheeters said. "Maybe its a personality trait, but maybe its something that also gets passed on."