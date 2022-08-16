If you are an insurance holder with TennCare now may be a good time to make sure you are still eligible for coverage.
While, the renewal process hasn't started just yet, TennCare is alerting members now that they will have to complete a new renewal packet.
This is a requirement by state and federal law to ensure all insurance holders with TennCare are qualified.
When the Centers for Medicare Services sends their 60-day notice...members who are not eligible could face loss of coverage.
Amy Lawrence, the Communications Director at TennCare said now is the time to make sure you meet eligibility requirements.
"So many of the members will be automatically renewed for TennCare," said Lawrence. "If we cannot verify from data sources, or existing data sources that they will qualify for TennCare than they will have to renew that packet."
She says you should make sure your information is updated-- like your phone number, email, and address.
You can find that information here, or by calling TennCare Connect for free at (855)-259-0701.