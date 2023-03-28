When Nashville Police Officers first responded to The Covenant School shooting Monday, they had already been warned: This was a mass casualty event.
Radio traffic, obtained by Local 3 News using our subscription to Broadcastify, reveals that dispatchers informed officers they were under a mass casualty alert, which officers use to prepare for the possibility of multiple deaths or injuries.
"If we get somebody, God forbid, that comes into one of our schools, we're going to treat that as a mass casualty," said Collegedale Assistant Police Chief Jamie Heath. "Because there's a massive amount of targets."
Heath said that doesn't necessarily mean there are multiple deaths confirmed, it's simply a method of response to prepare first responders for the worst.
First responders said the alert puts them into overdrive.
"We make our training fluid, just as it would be on the street," said Heath. "We want to change up our training habits, just as they change up their tactics."
The training involves actual scenarios, evolving to different situations. But their training also includes discussions about communications and responsibilities among the multiple different agencies that may be involved.
They will also include paramedics to make the situation was realistic as possible.
"It doesn't equip you deal with the emotional part that you're fixing to walk into," said Mike Garren, Bradley County's Director of Emergency Medical Services.
Garren told us what the alert typically means for his paramedics.
"We've got many, many patients and we need to start allocating resources," said Garren.
The alert means putting as many free teams as possible on the call. It also means a high likelihood that the call will be traumatic.
"You have to be able to keep your emotions in check and still be able to perform your job," said Garren.
But calls like the one at The Covenant School have become more common, Garren said. He's trying to prioritize his paramedic's mental health to protect them, but also to keep them in the job.
The emotional toll its taken on first responders have led to a record number of people opting out of pursuing the career path.
"It takes a huge toll because we're people just like anybody else," said Heath. "It's just a weird place to be. You handled the threat, you did your job the way you were trained and did it well. But at the same time, you had to make the conscious decision to pull the trigger."