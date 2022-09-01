A new program is helping pet parents in Chattanooga.
Saving animals, and helping people is the mission at McKamey Animal center. The Pets for Life Chattanooga Program helps provide supplies for pet families in need. Inga Fricke, Executive Director of McKamey Animal Center said pets are not a luxury but family.
"A lot of people say well if you can't afford a pet then you shouldn't have one but the reality is pets are not luxury items, they're not accessories, they're family and we never want family to be separated," She said.
The program was launched eleven years ago but started in Chattanooga in June of 2022.
Olivia Myers, the Community Outreach Coordinator, said she goes door-to-door spreading awareness of the services available to pet owners.
"It's just us going out in the community and knocking on doors, um, and offering basic vet care supplies like crates um, liter for cats, cat boxes, all sorts of stuff and we just do that in areas that have a lesser resource for pet care in their immediate area," She said.
Myers always had a desire to help the community and loves helping other people, especially pet owners.
"People will invite me in and I just sit down and kind of get to know them and their pets and what they need. They usually ask questions about what we offer here for pets," She said.
She said the biggest need for pet parents is flea and tick prevention, food, and crates. The program provides those basic needs but will not provide emergency vet care. However, Myers can assist with guidance for direction in an emergency.
"The biggest need I see here in the south is flea and tick stuff and food. Um, A lot of people will say you know my dog stays outside for a little bit, comes inside, and has fleas and ticks everywhere so we offer flea and tick medication and/or shampoo whichever one they want to use and food is always a big one in Chattanooga," She said.
If you would like assistance from the Pets for Life Program, visit the link for more information here.