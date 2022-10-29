As mid-term elections approach, the chapter is hoping voter turnout among minority voters will increase this year, compared to numbers from two years ago.
When it comes to voting, they are emphasizing the message, "your vote matters."
"So it's important in order to change things that you want to change in your community to come out and participate and vote," event organizer, Valoria Armstrong said.
"We hear a lot when we're are canvassing in the communities. 'Oh my vote doesn't count so therefore I'm not going to go to the polls and cast my vote,'" Armstrong said. "But, it does!"
according to the hamilton county election commission ... there were more than 40- thousand registered voters during the 20-20 elections.
Only 7-percent of those voters were from minority groups within district 28.
In other areas within the inner city, like Alton Park, Glen Wood, and the Avondale/Bushton Area.
Only 8-percent of black voters cast a ballot.
"This is the time to cast your vote and participate in the voting process to be able to get individuals in office that really reflect our values of our community," stated Armstrong.
But, before you vote, Armstrong says its important to educate yourself.
"Understanding whose on the ballot. Whose running for office, and we got some pretty important amendments that's on the ballot as well. So we're wanting to educate people on that," she said.
The four proposed amendments are topics like the right to work ... the process the state should follow if the governor is to leave office ... voluntary labor of inmates .. and a section removing religious leaders from office.
Answering yes, will either remove or add the amendment.
Answering no will keep the law as written.
Early voting in Hamilton County ends this Thursday, Nov. 3rd.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1st, and election day is Nov. 8th.