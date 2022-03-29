The murder trial of Adrian Nixon started in Hamilton County on Tuesday.
Jeremy Clark was murdered on July 29, 2016 at JJ's Lounge on Glass Street.
Adrian Nixon is charged for the murder of Jeremy Clark. On Tuesday, the jury was selected, opening statements began, and witnesses gave their testimony.
Nixon pleaded not guilty to the charge of first degree murder. His parents were in attendance in the courtroom as well as the family of Clark. Clark's mother cried as images of her son were displayed during the first witnesses testimony.
She and the family said they are ready for closure and they've waited six years for this day.
"You'll never find closure. Nothing, including a guilty verdict that would bring my brother back or my mother's son back, but what we can do is find peace knowing that the person responsible for this murder will be found guilty," Dennis Clark, Jeremy Clark's brother said.
The defense addressed the jury in opening statements.
"All we'll do is take the same facts and evidence and we'll explain to you what happened that night. From his perspective and at the end of the day we're going to as you to come back with a verdict of not guilty," Bill Speek, defense attorney for Nixon.
Five witnesses took the stand throughout the day. The jury watched surveillance video from the scene, the moment of the shooting that night in July, and emergency vehicles arriving.
The trial will continue throughout the week in Judge Don Poole's courtroom.
