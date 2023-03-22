Social media users are calling it the ‘Lily Collins hack.’ Users say their account was hacked and all information was changed to Lily Collins. People from all over the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have reported losing their accounts for good.
Heather Campbell's Facebook account was taken over by a hacker on Sunday, calling herself Lily Collins. She was not able to access her account, so she decided to check her email. Her email shows the hacker requested an authorization code, changed the password, and even tried to upload an identification photo.
Then, Facebook disabled her account.
“I tried to upload my own ID with an explanation, and I got a thing that said Facebook's decision is final and we're not going to give you your account back,” says Campbell.
She says she has tried to contact Facebook several times but has not received an answer.
Her account has been cleared of all her contents.
She says she remained friends with those who have passed away, so she can pay respects and visit their page. Now, she no longer has access.
Campbell says her profile showed her son growing up, and those photos and videos are now gone.
“I had all the anecdotes of like my son growing up, like there's so many silly things that he did,” says Campbell. "I didn't write it down in a baby book like they used to do when I was little, I put it on Facebook.”
Michelle Mason with the Better Business Bureau says it is a difficult situation, because more Facebook accounts are being hacked daily. She says if your account is hacked, you should file a report with Facebook.
But Mason says it’s easier to prevent a hacker, rather than retrieving your account after being hacked.
“If there are a number of people coming together with the same experience hopefully that's going to help get the attention that's needed to figure out the best way to stop this,” says Mason.
The Facebook group, “Hacked & changed account to (Lily Collins),” currently has 396 members.
Some have had their personal and business accounts hacked.
“There was somebody that posted on there today that they lost their complete business page. So now all these customers are going to be messaging and she's not going to get a response,” says Campbell.
Some users of the group said their account was flagged for inappropriate content, like terrorism and nudity.
“Unfortunately, when someone else takes over that account, then now you're in that battle of trying to prove you're not who took it over,” says Mason.
If your account is hacked, Mason suggests filing a report on the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker page, as well as with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
Mason urges people to seek help directly through Facebook, and to be cautious of scammers posing as the site.