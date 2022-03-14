Chattanooga Endeavors helps provide re-entry into the community and support programs for former offenders after incarceration.
This Lenten season, they're shining a light on hope and prayers for the incarcerated.
"I'm a walking billboard if you wanna say...for people who have been incarcerated. I too was incarcerated also," Floyd Davis, participant and volunteer of Chattanooga Endeavors said.
He found his faith during his time behind bars. He says prayer helps him stay on the right track.
"For me to help stay out...this is just me...is I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior when I was incarcerated. September, 7th 1992. I remember the date very well," Davis said.
Lent is 40 days of preparation for Easter.
Chattanooga Endeavors originally started the Lenten Cross Project in Brick and Mortar churches with parishioners receiving stones with names of the incarcerated to pray for.
Now, people sign up online to pray for a person. They receive a daily Bible reading and some of the person's story.
"We produced reflection series. We've got 40 reflections that correspond with the 40 days of Lent. They start with the focus on the prisoner, and then they change the focus on the experience of families members, and then they change the focus on the experience of victims, and then the correctional professionals as well and also community members," Tim Dempsey, founding director of Chattanooga Endeavors said.
Volunteers with the Lenten Cross Project are praying their way through a list of around 250 people. Bill Hicks, a board member for the organization said it's his Christian calling to help others through prayer.
"In Matthew Chapter 24 and 25, it specifically makes a reference that we should care for those who are in a tight spot and cant' care for themselves, and one of those specifically is to visit those in prison," Hicks said.
Both Hicks and Davis focus on prayer and encourage others to do the same and get involved in praying for the incarcerated.
"I apply re-entry every day of my life. I have to keep a job, take care of my family, um, believe worship my faith that I believe in, and participate in other things out there and give hope to other individuals out there," Davis said.
His mission is to continue leading by example even beyond the Lenten season.