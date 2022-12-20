A transitional housing program in Chattanooga is getting the help it needs, in more ways than one.
The Launch Pad received a $1.2 million gift to build three more houses to more than double its capacity.
The program has already helped dozens of women and now they're getting ready to help countless more.
"I just turned 40, and I've been living this life a long time," said Lindsey Campbell, who's been living at The Launch Pad for three months. "And I'm tired. And it goes nowhere."
The Launch Pad is a 12-step program for women recovering from addiction. More than 50 women have already come through the program over the last two years. The organization is able to help about that many women at once when all of their buildings open by the end of next year.
"I've been getting closer to my kids," said Destany Baisden, who is on month ten of the program. "That is something that I'm looking forward to. To be a mom again."
The program teaches women life skills. Everything from balancing a check book to practical job skills like resume-building.
The organization's goal is to help turn their lives around.
"I did not think there was a way out," said Heather, who did not want to share her last name and has been going through the program for six months. "I didn't think there was a way out. I knew, in my mind, there wasn't a way out."
But The Launch Pad served as a way out for Heather and now will serve as a way out for countless more women. The expansion will bring dozens more women into the three-phase program that often has women further through the process mentoring women who are just starting out.
"She said, 'I'm going to give you three more houses,'" program founder Scottie Bowman said of the local entrepreneur who donated the money to the organization. "And I said, 'well I'm going to give you a hug.' Because I didn't have anything more to give her."
Bowman knows too well the struggle of recovering from addiction. Next month, she will celebrate 21 years sober.
"When she saw how well we've done and how quickly we filled it up she said 'okay, let's build the next three,'" she said.
It's her way to pay it forward and to help women get back on their feet, just like the help she received when she was in their shoes.
"This is a place that's not only somewhere to go when you don't have anywhere to go," said Campbell. "But it's a place when you need somewhere better to go."
"We hold each other accountable and we're there for each other every single day," said Heather. "You really do start feeling like you're sisters."
The houses are set to open by June of 2023.
As an added bonus, if you donate $500 to The Launch Pad, you'll get a free seafood dinner from one of Bowman's businesses: Scott's on the River. Click here to donate.