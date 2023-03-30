A Chattanooga non-profit helping women in recovery is hoping to expand even more.
The Launch Pad's third of five house just opened this week, and they are looking to build more.
"We were able to build five houses in four years," said Scottie Bowman, founder and president of The Launch Pad. "So, we're six years ahead of schedule. The problem with that is we are going to house 50 women by June of 2023 and we have nowhere for them to go once they graduate our program."
Now, Bowman is looking to do it again. She wants to turn a vacant lot that is jointly-owned by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County and just a few yards from where the program's first five houses into low-rent housing units. The rent would be around $400/month.
It would be another step of the program with less supervision, allowing the women to learn to live on their own again. The housing would also allow the women's kids to move in with them, too.
"We would still do some monitoring of their program," said Bowman. "It wouldn't be as stringent."
Both the Chattanooga City Council and the Hamilton County Commission would have to approve the deed transfer for it to go through. That process could take about three months, according to Bowman.
"The Launch Pad is a great example, as good of an example as I've ever seen, of someone who's been through the trials of addiction and come out and wanted to serve others," Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp told commissioners when he presented the resolution during their meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners will vote on the resolution on Wednesday, April 5. Bowman said she will present the proposal to city council on Tuesday. She said she wants to break ground by the end of the year.
Bowman said she's been amazed with the support she's received for the life-changing program that started as a project of passion.
"For it to grow to 50 beds in under four years, it's truly God-driven and amazing," she said.
The Launch Pad is holding an open house on Friday, April 28. You can find information on how to register here.