Plan Ahead
- The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will host its inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo on Saturday, Sept. 23. The festival will feature various local food trucks, live music, vendors + kid-friendly activities.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
83°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 89°
L 67°
80°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 84°
L 68°
82°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
83°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
83°
Dalton
Fair
H 89°
L 69°
85°
Dayton
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 62°
78°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
83°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 84°
L 68°
82°
Pikeville
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 62°
78°
Summerville
Fair
H 92°
L 70°
83°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
83°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 90°
L 70°
83°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.