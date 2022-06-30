The Blue Light Nightclub beer permit status was in question this week in Hamilton County Chancery Court.
Six violations and four suspensions were issued by the city to The Blue Light Nightclub on Station Street.
The city says this establishment is a disorderly bar.
"The Beer Board believed it was acting appropriately in connection with the operations of this establishment and their concerns for the issues of potential violence that might occur out of this establishment because of the activities going on and going on quite regularly when they started up," Phillip Noblett, The Deputy City Attorney for the City of Chattanooga said.
The citations were given over two months after the bar's opening in August of last year. The city argued they have had forty-eight calls of service
to Station Street since the business started and forty reported instances of criminal activity.
"The Beer Board, in particular, has orchestrated a targeting campaign trying desperately to shut them down because they're popular," Attorney, Scott Maucere said.
Maucere, who represents the co-owners, Brian Joyce and Joseph Bruns, for The Blue Light Club, said they're simply being targeted.
Arguments were focused on possible intoxication levels of employees on the job, serving alcohol in glass containers on the street,
and multiple fights that broke out in the area argued to be from altercations inside The Blue Light. Witnesses examined the events
that led to each citation.
"Did anyone tell you to target the Blue Light at any point in time," Phillip Noblett, Deputy City Attorney for the City of Chattanooga said?
He asked a former Master Patrol Chattanooga Police office who issues citations. In which he replied, "No one has ever told me to target a club."
"It's the burden of the city to bring evidence that shows that each of those events occurred and that a violation was justified and sustained. They failed to meet that burden in each of the instances," Maucere said.
Chattanooga Police Officers who were around the area at the time of the events that led to the citations were questioned too.
Their body cam footage from those events was shown to the court and reviewed.
"There has been some evidence presented on one or more of the different citations that would apply there were assertions earlier concerning targeting but I don't think the concern of targeting has been established but there sure does seem to be a bit of piling on rather than targeting," Hamilton County Chancery Court Judge Jeffrey Atherton said.
The hearings will resume on July 19th unless they pursue a mediation option.